Anees Bazmee Says 'Short-Tempered’ Nana Patekar Is Very Honest, Speaks His Mind

Director Anees Bazmee, who is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, has shared his experience of working with veteran actor Nana Patekar.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee Photo: Instagram
Director Anees Bazmee, who is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', has shared his experience of working with veteran actor Nana Patekar.

The two worked together in the blockbuster film ‘Welcome’ in which Nana Patekar played the role of gangster Uday Shetty. Anees told Lehren YouTube channel that the senior is “a darling” and such an “easy person to work with.” He shared: “Bahut imaandaar aadmi hain (He is very honest). Maybe, like me or other people, he may not suppress his emotions and say on his face what he doesn’t like.

He will openly say, ‘You’re doing it wrong’. In my opinion, he knows what to say and where but his way of saying it may not sit well with some people. People may get hurt because of his honesty as well. But, with time, he has changed a lot. But, he was short-tempered, I myself heard a lot of stories about him.” The director also recollected when Nana Patekar asked him the reason behind casting him in ‘Welcome’. Bazmee told the actor that he knew the grammar of the film is on point and it would turn out to be a blockbuster.

Bazmee also said that he told Nana Patekar that the audience would love his part in the film. 17 years down the line, Bazmee’s words have come true as Uday Shetty has become an iconic character in Hindi cinema with countless memes inspired by the character.

