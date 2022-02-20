Andrew Garfield Reveals What's On His Bucket List If He Wins The Oscar

Actor Andrew Garfield is having a great time, thanks to the positive feedback he's gotten from reviewers and moviegoers for his roles in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'. The latter has also earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, and Garfield recently revealed what he would do if he won the award.

Garfield was recently asked on 'The Graham Norton Show' if he would ever be interested in performing a stage musical. The actor, who recently displayed his singing abilities in 'Tick, Tick... Boom!,' then joked, "I would love to, but you need to be a thoroughbred. I have the deepest respect for those performers. I hate to confess it, but I would absolutely love to do Strictly. It's on the bucket list."

'Strictly Come Dancing,' one of the most popular dancing reality shows in the United Kingdom, has been on Garfield's bucket list for a long time. "If I win the Oscar I will come back and do it!" This statement from Garfield was widely praised on the internet, with many users claiming that they must make Andrew win the Oscar just so he may go on 'Strictly Come Dancing.'

The Twitter account of 'Graham Norton Show' also shared a tweet that said, "How can we rig the Oscars so Andrew Garfield wins and appears on the next season of Strictly Come Dancing?" reflecting the sentiments of several fans.

As for 'Oscars 2022,' Garfield will be competing for an Oscar against Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Benedict Cumberbatch and Javier Bardem.