Ananya Panday recently wowed the audience with her performance in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. The actor surprised everyone with her acting prowess. In a recent interview, she talked about the bond she shares with her peers and also about the perceived notion of how women in the industry are pitted against each other.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Ananya Panday talked about how women actors are always pitted against each other. She talked about how it is the audience who creates this tension between the actors. Recalling her experience, she said she shares a great bond with her peers. She said, “Women actors are pitted against each other and that’s something that people create more than actors themselves. The relationships shared between actors are hyped up. Most of my closest friends in the industry are women and I always find them very, very supportive.”
Panday talked about how supportive she is of Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. She mentioned that they all started their careers at the same time and they are often compared, but that does not bother her. She said that they are best in what they bring to the table. She mentioned how she always shows up for them and praises their work and even mentioned that they do the same for her.
She continued, “I like appreciating people when they do good work. I’m not ashamed of that. If I watch something starring my contemporaries and if it strikes a chord with me and inspires me, I feel the need to them that. I don’t have any shame in telling people that I would love to work with them.”
Ananya Panday has an impressive lineup of projects. She has ‘Control’, ‘Call Me Bae’, and ‘The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair’ for this year.