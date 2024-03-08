In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Ananya Panday talked about how women actors are always pitted against each other. She talked about how it is the audience who creates this tension between the actors. Recalling her experience, she said she shares a great bond with her peers. She said, “Women actors are pitted against each other and that’s something that people create more than actors themselves. The relationships shared between actors are hyped up. Most of my closest friends in the industry are women and I always find them very, very supportive.”