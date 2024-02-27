Anand Raaj Anand’s Song ‘Tu Juda Ho Gaya’ Is About Transforming Pain To Strength

Music composer Anand Raaj Anand, who is known for ‘Kaante’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Welcome’ and others, released a new track titled ‘Tu Juda Ho Gaya’ on Monday.

The song has been crooned by Adnan Ahmad. It begins with the theme of separation, and slowly transitions to a powerful theme of seeking inspiration from pain. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Anand Raaj Anand and Ssamudra.