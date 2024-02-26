'An Emotion For A Generation': Celebrities Touched By Pankaj Udhas Share Memories

He said, "Pankaj, it is unbelievable for me to understand that you are no more in this world as we remain and passed over 33 years together. Your 'Khazana' music special that you used to do for cancer patients, everyone attended that, and it was such a great pleasure. All ghazal artistes used to come without any pain out of respect for youm including Bhupendra Singh, Anup Jalota and countless other ghazal singers. May God bless you. May your soul rest in peace (sic)."

In his tribute to the ghazal maestro, comedian Sunil Pal remembered what a sport Pankaj Udhas was. He would always take parodies of ghazals in his stride and laugh away.

Pal said in his tribute, "I consider it a blessing to have worked with him; he showered me with a lot of love. I have parodied his ghazals but he always used to laugh at them and take them in his stride. The world of ghazals will never be able to fill this void. Love you Pankaj ji."