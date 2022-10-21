Amruta Khanvilkar On ‘Har Har Mahadev’: For Historic Films The Energy Is So Different

Amruta Khanvilkar has come up with ‘Har Har Mahadev’, which is being touted as the first Marathi Pan-India release. The film also stars Subodh Bhave and Sharad Kelkar and has been directed by Abhijeet Deshpande.

Talking to Outlook’s Prateek Sur, Amruta Khanvilkar opens up about her experience of working in a massive film like ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and the difficulties she faced during the making of it. Excerpts:

Tell us about your experience working with Subodh Bhave?

Subodh has always been a special friend. He has also directed me in ‘Katiyal Kaljat Ghusali’ and worked opposite me that time and this time we don’t have scenes together, him playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is something that has really gotten me excited.

How was it collaborating with Sharad Kelkar?

I have known Sharad for years we have been friends but this is the first time I’ve worked with him, he is so understanding to every scene and every character is so beautiful and to see him as Baji Prabhu Deshpande is something that audience is going to love it.

What was your equation with director Abhijeet Deshpande?

When you have a director like Abhijeet Deshpande who is a fabulous dialogue writer all you need to do is listen to him, and this film is totally the director and writer’s vision from dialogues to one liner’s Abhijeet has done a fabulous job

What all difficulties did you face while shooting?

We did not face much of difficulties while shooting. Of course, there were times/days where we had to walk a lot to reach the mountains where our director Abhijeet wanted to shoot. And for historic films the energy is so different and it is so amazing that we got a chance to represent what we all have read in books.