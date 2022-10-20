Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Ammy Virk Loves Working With Director Simerjit Singh

Ammy Virk
Ammy Virk Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 1:37 pm

Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Oye Makhna', the trailer of which was released recently. The actor-singer shared that he loves working with the director of the film, Simerjit Singh, with whom he has earlier worked in 'Angrej' and 'Nikka Zaildar'.

The makers of the film have also released its poster featuring Ammy and Guggu Gill in very different avatars against the colourful backdrop of wedding celebrations.

Talking about his equation with Simerjit, Ammy Virk who has superhits like 'Qismat' and 'Qismat 2' to his credit, said: "Simerjit and I have always enjoyed working together and now with Yoodlee Films on board, we have created a very special film that is straight from our heart."

He also spoke about the response to the film's latest song 'Chad Gayi Chad Gayi': "We are thrilled that our first song 'Chad Gayi Chad Gayi' is such a party rage now and the poster and the trailer too have evoked a great response. We honestly can't wait for the film to be released."

Apart from Ammy Virk and Guggu Gill, 'Oye Makhna,' also stars leading lady Tania and Sidhika Sharma and is made under the banner of Yoodlee Films in association with Ammy Virk Productions and Simerjit Productions. The film has been written by Rakesh Dhawan.

Director Simerjit Singh, said: "I take the job of entertaining the audience very seriously. It takes a lot to keep an audience engaged and this film has it all. It is a romance, a great family film and a story that audiences of all generations will relate to".

'Oye Makhna' will be released in theatres on November 4.

