Amitabh Bachchan Turns Narrator For Prabhas And Pooja Hegde’s ‘Radhe Shyam’

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has turned narrator for the upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’. The posters, teasers, and songs from the film already created a buzz and now, with superstar Amitabh Bachchan joining the team as a narrator, the grandeur of the film has just grown higher.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s with actor Prabhas playing the role of a palmist. Shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad, 'Radhe Shyam' is mounted on a mega canvas. It boasts of state-of-the-art visual effects and will see Prabhas and actress Pooja Hegde in never-seen-before avatars.

Given the reach and paramount scale of the film, Amitabh Bachchan with his iconic baritone and stardom brings an interesting dimension to the film. Talking about this development, Radha Krishna Kumar says, “The film is set in the 1970’s and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loved. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam’s narrator.”

The film is slated for release on March 11.