Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Amitabh Bachchan To Star In Courtroom Thriller 'Section 84' Helmed By Ribhu Dasgupta

Home Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan To Star In Courtroom Thriller 'Section 84' Helmed By Ribhu Dasgupta

After working together in 'Yudh' and 'Te3n', megastar Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta will be seen collaborating for the upcoming courtroom drama thriller 'Section 84'.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 7:09 pm

After working together in 'Yudh' and 'Te3n', megastar Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta will be seen collaborating for the upcoming courtroom drama thriller 'Section 84'.

Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and Filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta's 'Section 84', in association with Jio Studios, will star the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.
 

Director Ribhu Dasgupta expresses: "I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it."

Vivek B. Agrawal, Producer, Reliance Entertainment, said: "It's an honour to have Mr Bachchan on board in our next film and I'm thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84."

Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, said: "We are absolutely delighted to start work on Section 84. Mr Bachchan's unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu's amazing story telling craft would make Section 84 an incredible watch for audiences worldwide."

'Section 84' is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Related stories

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Throwback Image, Fans Say He Looks Like Son Abhishek Bachchan

Sharmila Tagore: Special Scripts Written For Amitabh Bachchan But Not Ageing Lady Actors

Salim Khan Says Amitabh Bachchan Did Not Maintain His Relationship With Him

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan Ribhu Dasgupta Yudh Te3n Courtroom Drama Section 84 Thriller Movie Reliance Entertainment
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'