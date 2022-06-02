Amitabh Bachchan To Join R Balki's 'Ghoomer'?

Director R Balki has began shooting the last leg of his much awaited film ‘Ghoomer’. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shivendra Singh and is currently filming at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. However, reportedly, actor Amitabh Bachchan is also joining the cast.

According to Pinkvilla, Amitabh Bachchan will be a part of the last shoot schedule but he won’t shoot at the DY Patil Stadium. Instead, his scenes will be shot separately at a different location. The film revolves around cricket and Amitabh Bachchan will play the role of a commentator.

Time and again, R Balki and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated on many films and have come a long way. Now they are keen for ‘Ghoomer’ as well. Reports also suggest that the director has already started post production work.

‘Ghoomer’ will see Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan collaborating after many years. Previously, they have worked together in ‘Paa’, ‘Sarkar’ and ‘Bunty aur Babli’.

Amitabh Bachchan has Vikas Bahl’s ‘Goodbye’ and Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ as well. He will also star in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’ which is adaptation of ‘The Intern’.