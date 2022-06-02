Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan To Join R Balki's 'Ghoomer'?

Reportedly, actor Amitabh Bachchan will join the last schedule of R Balki's upcoming film 'Ghoomer'.

Amitabh Bachchan To Join R Balki's 'Ghoomer'?
Amitabh Bachchan. R Balki Filmfare

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 9:52 pm

Director R Balki has began shooting the last leg of his much awaited film ‘Ghoomer’. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shivendra Singh and is currently filming at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. However, reportedly, actor Amitabh Bachchan is also joining the cast. 

According to Pinkvilla, Amitabh Bachchan will be a part of the last shoot schedule but he won’t shoot at the DY Patil Stadium. Instead, his scenes will be shot separately at a different location. The film revolves around cricket and Amitabh Bachchan will play the role of a commentator. 

Related stories

Brahmastra Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy's First Looks Revealed

'Uunchai': Sooraj Barjatya Wraps Up Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani Starrer

Tiger Shroff Inspires Amitabh Bachchan To Do A High Kick, Fans Are Impressed

Time and again, R Balki and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated on many films and have come a long way. Now they are keen for ‘Ghoomer’ as well. Reports also suggest that the director has already started post production work. 

‘Ghoomer’ will see Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan collaborating after many years. Previously, they have worked together in ‘Paa’, ‘Sarkar’ and ‘Bunty aur Babli’. 

Amitabh Bachchan has Vikas Bahl’s ‘Goodbye’ and Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ as well. He will also star in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’ which is adaptation of ‘The Intern’.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan R Balki Ghoomer Upcoming Movies Upcoming Bollywood Movie Abhishek Bachchan Shabana Azmi Art And Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan R Balki India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

Aishwarya Rai Is A Phenomenon At Cannes, Had To Create Magic For Her 20th Year: Gaurav Gupta

Aishwarya Rai Is A Phenomenon At Cannes, Had To Create Magic For Her 20th Year: Gaurav Gupta