Amitabh Bachchan Reveals One Of The Reasons Why He Married Jaya Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting season 14 of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', keeps sharing his personal life experiences with the contestants. In one of the recent episodes, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned one of the reasons why he married Jaya Bachchan.

While interacting with the contestant Priyanka Maharshi on Tuesday’s episode, Big B complimented her on her long hair. He added, “Apni patni se humne biyaha ek iss wajah se kiya tha ki unke kes bohot lambe the (One of the reasons I married my wife was because she had long hair).” Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan on June 3, 1973 and is celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2023.

Recently, the 'Uunchai' actor had also shared how his wife reacts when her calls go unattended, or if they are answered by his secretary. He said, “Udhar se phone aaye and if you miss the call, then you are done. It would happen that she would not be aware of my situation if I am busy at work. But according to her, whenever her calls come I have to be present.” Senior Bachchan added, “So I thought of a way. I told my secretary to receive her calls and give her my information. But then it went to a different level. She would tell me, ‘So now to talk to you, I have to go through your secretary?’”

Amitabh and Jaya have starred together in movies such as Silsila, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Sholay, among others. The last time they shared the screen together was for a special appearance in the 2016 film Ki and Ka.

In the past, Amitabh Bachchan shared that his wife Jaya Bachchan some times puts a morsel of his favourite food in his mouth with love. During a banter with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Harsh Saluja, the host told him about his bond with Jaya and how she expresses it through the sweet gesture.

Big B said: "On certain days, she puts a bite of my favourite food with a lot of love in my mouth."