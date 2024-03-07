Amit Sial Says An Actor Needs To 'Totally Respect' The Script

Talking about the objectives and responsibilities of an actor, Amit told IANS: “An actor prepares and delivers according to the objectives that are set in the story for them. Essentially, these objectives are the means to achieve an end. Yes, this responsibility is massive.”

He further spoke about the value of a script for an actor, as he said: “An actor needs to be totally respectful towards the written word, the script. Sometimes, there are scripts where a lot of personal creative input is needed from the actor, the other times not so much and many times no creative input seems necessary.”