Amit Sadh Looks Back At 'Bigg Boss 1' Days, Has Deleted The Show From His Life

Actor Amit Sadh began his acting journey with the TV show 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr' in 2022. As he completes 20 years in the industry, he reflects on his performance in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 1'.

Amit Sadh Instagram/@theamitsadh

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 6:21 pm

Actor Amit Sadh has been in the industry for over two years now. Over the years, he has worked in Television, Film and OTT. However, he says the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 1’ remains one of his biggest regrets. 

In an interview with Indian Express, the actor talks about his experience in ‘Bigg Boss 1’. “I thought it’ll be a show about physical strength where I am breaking things or doing push-ups. But, after a week or two, I started getting bored. People just gossiped there,” he said about the show. 

“I was told if I hit anyone, I will have to pay Rs 2 crore. I thought what’s the use when the show was not even paying me that much. On December 31, I stood on their island at Karjat, ready to jump and run away. I wanted the makers to eliminate me,” he added. 

Sadh admitted that he did not remember much of the show and had never watched it. He said, “I said the day I’ll come out, I’ll delete this show from my life, and I did that!”

Sadh began his acting career in 2002 with the sitcom 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr' and has since been in a number of other shows. Aside from daily soaps, the actor has been in the initial seasons of ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Bigg Boss’, and ‘Fear Factor India’.

