Amid Wedding Rumours, Tamannaah Bhatia Introduces Her 'Husband'

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media to dismiss all the talk about her impending marriage with a Mumbai-based businessman. One of the celebrity photographers posted a video of Tamannaah Bhatia in a green saree entering a room and closing the door. However, the caption of the post took the attention of the actor. "Marriage rumours of Tammanah Bhatia. Is she getting married to a businessman, who tried to woo her???" reads the caption.

Sharing the clip on Instagram Stories, Tamannaah Bhatia added several faces with monocle emojis and wrote, "Seriously???" Tamannaah then posted a video of herself in which she was dressed like a man sporting short hair and a mustache.

In the clip, Tamannaah Bhatia wore a white T-shirt, green jacket, dark pants, and white sneakers and was seen at the same spot as in the previous clip. She opened the door, gave different poses and then quickly closed the door. The actor wrote, "Introducing my businessman husband... (laughing emojis) @viralbhayani." Tamannaah added the hashtags ‘marriage rumours’ and ‘everyone scripting my life’.

Earlier, several reports had claimed that Tamannaah Bhatia will tie the knot with a Mumbai-based businessman. As per an India TV News report, the businessman has been 'making efforts to win her over for some time'. Earlier this year too reports emerged about Tamannaah's wedding. As quoted by News18, Tamannaah had then said, “I’m not in the mood to get married right now. My career is going great right now, and I want to focus on my career."

She was recently seen in 'Babli Bouncer', directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. It also starred Sahil Vaid, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Bajaj in the lead roles.