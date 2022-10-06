Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
‘Babli Bouncer’ Actor Abhishek Bajaj: Karan Johar’s Confidence In Me During ‘SOTY 2’ Triggered My Career

After starring in several TV shows, Abhishek Bajaj made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’.

Karan Johar and Abhishek Bajaj
Karan Johar and Abhishek Bajaj Instagram

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 3:29 pm

Actor Abhishek Bajaj last featured in ‘Babli Bouncer’, and played the role of Tamannaah Bhatia’s love interest, Viraj Kaushik. The film is helmed by National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar, who is known for films including ‘Page 3’, ‘Fashion’, ‘Chandni Bar’, and ‘Traffic Signal’.

‘Babli Bouncer’ has been getting rave reviews from the audience and critics alike since it premiered on 23 September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. 

But did you know that Abhishek has not only starred in several television shows including ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’ and Dil De Ke Dekho’ and others, he also made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’ starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. 

Crediting Karan Johar for kick starting his career in Bollywood, Abhishek tells Outlook, “I debuted with Student Of The Year 2 and that is everyone's dream, to be a part of Dharma Productions. And doing a debut with them is a completely different thing as first impression is the last impression. Confidence is very contagious, so if one person shows confidence in you, the other person also does. Karan sir showing confidence in me was like a blessing and it triggered my acting career. He even made me see myself in a different horizon in the industry. So, people have started showing more confidence in me as an actor now.”

He added, “I have now become the hero of Madhur sir's film and this is the role which I have always wanted to do. There were songs, emotions and such ups and downs in the film, and Karan Sir's ‘Student Of The Year 2’ got me here. Of course, I had to work really hard for it as I had to fulfil the expectations of the people. I had to keep working on my craft and that's what I did. Karan sir's confidence and my hard work really got me here.”

Before ‘Babli Bouncer’, Abhishek also starred in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

When asked about his future projects, Abhishek signs off, “I am doing a few projects. I can't announce them right now but there are a few things lined up and there will be an official announcement soon. The role I am playing will be very different from what I have done so far. It will be very exciting, intriguing and you will see me in a completely different avatar now.”

