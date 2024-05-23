Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's Performance In 'Kalank' Song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' Receives Special Mention By The Academy

After five years, 'Kalank' song 'Ghar More Pardesiya, featuring Alia Bhatt has received a special shoutout from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

A still of Alia Bhatt from 'Ghar More Pardesiya' song Photo: YouTube
Better late than never! 'Kalank' (2019) might not have been a blockbuster or received positive responses from critics and audiences back then, but now it has got its due. How? Well, after five years, 'Kalank' song 'Ghar More Pardesiya, featuring Alia Bhatt has received a special shoutout from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Alia received special mention for her performance in the classical dance number. The official Instagram handle of The Academy shared a clip of the video. 

On Wednesday, taking to their Instagram handle, The Academy shared the clip of the song and wrote, “Alia Bhatt performing ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ (vocals by Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade) from the film ‘Kalank.’ Directed by Abhishek Varman. Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. Song composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.”

Netizens reacted to it as they commented on the post. Many praised Alia as well as Shreya. One wrote, ''DAMN! Kalank made it to the Academy'' while another wrote, ''Alia Bhatt is the best actress of India right now and Shreya Ghoshal is the greatest vocalist of all time. Thank you Academy for acknowledging the Desi Queens''. Raving Shreya, a user commented, ''The Magical Shreya ghoshal. She always make us feel the best music and always give the best music in her Heavenly voice''.

For the unversed, 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is the second song of Shreya Ghoshal to be featured on The Academy's official Instagram page. Earlier this year, her song 'Deewani Mastani' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani' (2016), featuring Deepika Padukone, also received a shoutout from The Academy. 

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Kalank' was directed by '2 States' fame Abhishek Varman. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film had an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit among others.

Despite hype and promotions, the movie reportedly collected only Rs 146.31 crore at the worldwide box office and in India it earned Rs 80.35 crore.

