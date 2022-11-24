Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone: The Growing List Of Bollywood’s Entrepreneurs

This year what made more news in Bollywood than big theatrical releases? Well, it’s Tinseltown's leading ladies taking up their entrepreneurial level to the next level. Actress, producer, activist, and author Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who launched the hair-care brand Anomaly last year in partnership with global beauty incubator Maesa, came to India this year in partnership with Nykaa.

The actress, during her visit to India this month, stated that she is planning to launch a few more stock-keeping units (SKUs) in the market by next year. “We are adding multiple SKUs by next year. scalp care is important to me and that is what I am interested in and adding to,” Priyanka said in multiple news interviews.

Alia Bhatt not only gave some big blockbuster releases recently but also became a mother of a baby girl. This was the perfect time for the actor and wife of Ranbir Kapoor to promote her fashion direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup Ed-a-Mamma. Her social media profile was dominated by all the latest maternity wear collections which she was beautifully carrying. The brand is her first entrepreneurial venture which focuses on sustainable clothing for kids and maternity clothing at affordable price points.

Ed-a-Mamma was started in October 2020, after Bhatt saw a lack of presence of a world-class home-grown brand providing sustainable clothing options in that segment at affordable prices.

From flowy loose maxi dresses to quirky tees and sleeveless Ganji attires, Alia Bhatt has introduced a diverse range of maternity clothing under her brand Edamame. She posted with a caption during the launch of her maternity wear brand, “Edamamma Maternity Wear made with a lot of love - for mama-beans — LAUNCHING 14TH OCTOBER.”

Next in line is Deepika Padukone who followed Priyanka Chopra Jonas and got into the self-care segment by launching 82°E. 'Ashwagandha Bounce' moisturizer and 'Patchouli Glow' sunscreen drops were the inaugural product lines of the brand.

On launching the skincare line, Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder, of 82°E, said, "My skincare routine has been an integral part of my self-care ritual. I’ve always identified with products that enable me to keep my ritual simple yet effective. This philosophy of simple, effective skincare informed our inaugural category and our first two products. With Ashwagandha Bounce, a rich yet lightweight moisturizer, and Patchouli Glow Sunscreen with SPF 40, I’ve been able to bring to life my vision of simplifying skincare and share a part of my very own ritual to achieve healthy, glowing skin. We spent the last two years developing premium, high-performing skincare products that combine time-tested Indian ingredients with powerful scientific compounds. These products are simple to use, efficacious, and suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin. We hope to make the practice of skincare a truly delightful ritual for all."

In the past we saw how the fittest Shilpa Shetty Kundra involves herself in many business ventures which are bankrolled by her husband Raj Kundra. She is co-owner of an Indian chain of spas and salons called Iosis in Mumbai and is also the owner of her production company which produced the film Dishkiyaoon in 2014.

After a successful Bollywood inning, Sunil Shetty proved his skills in business as well with Mischief Dining Bar’ and ‘Club H2O’ which has several branches in Mumbai. Club H2O is famous among Bollywood stars and other famous personalities. He also has restaurants and hotels in different cities in the country.

Our Chulbul Pandey is also not behind in running a business other than his power-packed performance in the movies. His clothing brand “Being Human” which operates dozens of outlets in various cities selling fashion accessories and apparel gains popularity day by day. Hrithik Roshan started who started his career with blockbuster Kaho Na Pyar Hai has sold the majority stake in his fashion brand HRX to Flipkart-owned online shopping portal Myntra. Fitness freak Hrithik Roshan has a fitness wear brand called HRX that was launched in 2013 and is rolled out online on Myntra as well as in physical retail stores. He is also the owner of a gym in Mumbai named Center Cult and has an equity stake in Bangalore-based fitness gym Curefit.

Last but not the least, Bollywood actress & fashionista Sonam Kapoor, along with sister Rhea Kapoor, launched their first-ever fashion brand ‘Rheson’ in 2017 in Mumbai. Rhea revealed that it was originally Sonam’s idea to have their own brand.

“Many brands had approached Sonam for endorsement. They wanted to design and start a fashion line with her. But then Sonam came and told me ‘Let’s make our own brand. Let’s do it right,” said Rhea, adding she was the ‘Rhe’ part of Rheson.



“It has to be authentic. There is no point in giving your name to something when you are not designing it or not being part of it. Especially if it is fashion,” asserted Sonam, the ‘son’ part of ‘Rheson’.

So in a time like now when the majority of films are not working, having a second business is definitely a nice move.