Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Shows Baby Bump As She Poses With Ranbir Kapoor During ‘Brahmastra’ Promotions

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child soon. They tied the knot in April this year. 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 8:46 pm

Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently went on a promotional spree for ‘Brahmastra’ in Mumbai. And the actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir, showed her baby bump in a sheer top.

The mom-to-be looked stunning in pink as she posed for the shutterbugs along with Ranbir. Their next film release is exactly two weeks from now on September 9.

Not just that, Alia also posted pictures of herself on her Instagram account on Friday. It has the actress looking radiant in a black overcoat over a sheer pink top, and she paired them with black leggings. She cradled her baby bump with her hands, and captioned the pictures as, "The light... is coming! (In just two weeks)." She added, "9th September —BRAHMĀSTRA," adding a fire emoji.

Related stories

Kapoor Family To Reportedly Organise Special Puja For Parents-To-Be Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor Says Sorry For Commenting On Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy Weight Gain

Alia Bhatt Reveals How She Ended Up Being A Part Of Gal Gadot-Starrer ‘Heart Of Stone’

The pictures got her a lot of compliments and Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan called her 'stunning,' while several fans termed her as, "Beautiful mommy-to-be."

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir on April 14 this year, and announced on June 27 that she is pregnant with her first child. Sharing pictures from a sonogram session, the actor wrote, "Our baby... coming soon."

Meanwhile, their film ‘Brahmastra’, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in vital roles, will be releasing Hindi apart from South Indian languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The mythological film franchise is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt Marriage Alia Bhatt Hollywood Debut Alia Bhatt Shefali Shah Alia Bhatt Darlings Boycott Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Number 8 Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood Brahmastra Promotion Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet