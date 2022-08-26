Alia Bhatt Shows Baby Bump As She Poses With Ranbir Kapoor During ‘Brahmastra’ Promotions

Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently went on a promotional spree for ‘Brahmastra’ in Mumbai. And the actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir, showed her baby bump in a sheer top.

The mom-to-be looked stunning in pink as she posed for the shutterbugs along with Ranbir. Their next film release is exactly two weeks from now on September 9.

Not just that, Alia also posted pictures of herself on her Instagram account on Friday. It has the actress looking radiant in a black overcoat over a sheer pink top, and she paired them with black leggings. She cradled her baby bump with her hands, and captioned the pictures as, "The light... is coming! (In just two weeks)." She added, "9th September —BRAHMĀSTRA," adding a fire emoji.

The pictures got her a lot of compliments and Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan called her 'stunning,' while several fans termed her as, "Beautiful mommy-to-be."

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir on April 14 this year, and announced on June 27 that she is pregnant with her first child. Sharing pictures from a sonogram session, the actor wrote, "Our baby... coming soon."

Meanwhile, their film ‘Brahmastra’, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in vital roles, will be releasing Hindi apart from South Indian languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The mythological film franchise is directed by Ayan Mukerji.