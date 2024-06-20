Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Reveals She Shared A 'Seamless' Dynamic With Vedang Raina While Working On 'Jigra'

Alia Bhatt opened up about working with Vedang Raina in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra.' The movie is set to release on October 11.

Instagram
Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After delivering successful performances in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ and ‘Heart Of Stone’, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her next film. Directed by Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra’ will revolve around the lengths a sister will go through to protect her brother. In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt opened up about the film and talked about her experience working with Vedang Raina.

In a conversation with News18, Alia Bhatt spoke about working with Vedang Raina, who recently debuted with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’ Without divulging many details about the film, the actor mentioned that she would be playing Raina’s sister. She was all praises about her dynamic with her co-actor. She said, “Vedang is just sublime. He plays my brother in the film. I am not going to say much about the relationship we share in the film, but I can definitely say that we had a very seamless, easy-going work relationship.”

In the same conversation, she mentioned that ‘Jigra’ is currently under post-production. She also praised Bala and said, “You’ll see so many Easter eggs in his films and in ‘Jigra’ as well. In fact, it used to be like a discovery for me every time I walked onto the set. He has this grounding, old-soul sort of quality, yet he is also so edgy and cool. As a filmmaker, the way he writes and thinks is amazing. I had a blast working with him.”

Jigra’ is set to release on October 11. On the work front, Bhatt has released her first children’s book – ‘Ed Finds A Home.’ She is also gearing up to work in a YRF Spy Universe film where she will share the screen with Sharvari Wagh. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’ where she will share the screen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Photos: Devastating Floods And Landslides Hit Sikkim
  2. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  3. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: NEET Paper Was Leaked, 4 Arrested Students Tell Cops; Rain In Delhi
  4. Kallakurichi Spurious Liquor: At least 29 Dead, Over 60 Hospitalised; TN CM Stalin Orders CB-CID Probe
  5. Hajj 2024: Over 65 Indians Among 645 Deaths During Pilgrimage This Year, Most Fatalities Linked To Heat
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt Reveals She Shared A 'Seamless' Dynamic With Vedang Raina While Working On 'Jigra'
  2. Shatrughan Sinha Quashes Reports Of Him Not Attending Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding: I Will Be There Certainly
  3. Watch: Prabhas And Amitabh Bachchan Help Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone At 'Kalki 2898 AD' Event
  4. Jordan Peele Sets New Film October 2026 Release
  5. BTS Member Jimin To Release Second Solo Album Next Month
Sports News
  1. IND Tour Of ZIM: Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana Among Fresh Faces Reportedly In Line For Debut - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  2. West Indies Vs England, T20 World Cup Highlights: Marauding Salt Takes ENG To Eight-Wicket Win
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  4. IND Vs AFG, T20 WC: Jonathan Trott Thrilled For Day Match Against India
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Korda Defeats Dimitrov In 3 Sets To Advance To Quarterfinals
World News
  1. Hajj 2024: Over 65 Indians Among 645 Deaths During Pilgrimage This Year, Most Fatalities Linked To Heat
  2. In 'Strongest-Ever Treaty', Russia And North Korea To Provide Each Other Immediate Military Aid In Event Of War
  3. 'Dumped Like Bag Of Rubbish': Indian Farm Labourer Left To Die On Road In Italy; Embassy Reacts
  4. Virginia Claims Top Spot As Most Patriotic State In America | Check Full List
  5. The leader Of Lebanon's Hezbollah Group Warns Archenemy Israel Against Wider War
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21