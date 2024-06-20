After delivering successful performances in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ and ‘Heart Of Stone’, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her next film. Directed by Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra’ will revolve around the lengths a sister will go through to protect her brother. In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt opened up about the film and talked about her experience working with Vedang Raina.
In a conversation with News18, Alia Bhatt spoke about working with Vedang Raina, who recently debuted with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’ Without divulging many details about the film, the actor mentioned that she would be playing Raina’s sister. She was all praises about her dynamic with her co-actor. She said, “Vedang is just sublime. He plays my brother in the film. I am not going to say much about the relationship we share in the film, but I can definitely say that we had a very seamless, easy-going work relationship.”
In the same conversation, she mentioned that ‘Jigra’ is currently under post-production. She also praised Bala and said, “You’ll see so many Easter eggs in his films and in ‘Jigra’ as well. In fact, it used to be like a discovery for me every time I walked onto the set. He has this grounding, old-soul sort of quality, yet he is also so edgy and cool. As a filmmaker, the way he writes and thinks is amazing. I had a blast working with him.”
‘Jigra’ is set to release on October 11. On the work front, Bhatt has released her first children’s book – ‘Ed Finds A Home.’ She is also gearing up to work in a YRF Spy Universe film where she will share the screen with Sharvari Wagh. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’ where she will share the screen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.