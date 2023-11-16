In the latest episode of the popular talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’, which is now in its eighth season, Karan Johar hosted Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. The two actresses, at their candid best, talked about their personal and professional lives.

During a chat, Alia opened up about how her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor handles box-office failure, and shared what he did when ‘Shamshera’ failed to perform at the box-office. Talking about how actors handle box-office pressures, Karan said ‘Ranbir is super chilled’. To which, Alia added, “Men have a way of dealing with it within themselves first and then speaking about it. But Ranbir always asks me for advice whenever he has anything, like if something is bothering him.”

Karan then asked Alia, “How do you behave when a film of his doesn’t perform well as per expectation?” Alia said, “He is great with failure and success that way. He deals with it in the same way and he is very straightforward with it.”

She added, “Recently Shamshera didn’t do well and remember I was coming to shoot for you. I said, “You’re ok, you’re good?” He said, “Yes, yes I am fine.” He spent the whole day reading, understanding, speaking to people and when I came home, I sat with him. He said, ‘I spent the whole day, I have lived with it. The film has not worked. I will try harder next time. And then we spoke about something completely different.” Karan then asked her, “Unlike what you are before a release.” To which, Alia added, “No, before a release, everybody is nervous.”

‘Shamshera’ was directed by Karan Malhotra and also starred Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in key roles..

Not just that, Alia also reacted to the online criticism, when Ranbir was labelled as a ‘toxic’ person. Karan questioned Alia, “You have been accused of talking about him a lot?”

Ranbir had been slammed - left, right and centre, when Alia shared that he didn’t like her wearing red lipstick and would ask her to ‘wipe it off’. Talking about it, Alia said, “I have a very candid way of speaking so even when I’m talking about anything in my life, I like to imitate the person that I’m talking about, I like to give anecdotes, I like to make it personal. I feel like a lot of things just get picked out of context which happened recently.”

She added that there are more important issues to focus on than what she said.

Alia mentioned, “My team told me, ‘This is going a little out of hand.’ And I was like, ‘It’s okay, let it be.’ because genuinely, people say things all the time. But then I realised that there are serious articles talking about how he’s a toxic man and this and that. And I’m like, ‘Are we serious?’I think the only reason I felt bad, or feel bad is that if people misunderstand, is because he’s genuinely the opposite of all of that.”

‘Koffee With Karan 8’ is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.