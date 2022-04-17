Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Host A Wedding Party: Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor And More Share Pictures

Newlywed actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a post wedding bash on April 16. Check out the images shared by actress Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and more.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Host A Wedding Party: Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor And More Share Pictures
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 3:01 pm

The newlywed couple of Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a wedding party on April 16. Actress Karisma Kapoor shared images with the couple of her Instagram, as the trio posed and smiled for the picture. 

Related stories

Gal Gadot Congratulates Co-Star Alia Bhatt On Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Couple Relives Neetu Singh And Rishi Kapoor's Wedding Memories

Mahesh Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding A 'Fairytale'

The pictures shows Bhatt with her hand around Kapoor’s shoulder with a glass in her other hand. For the party, Bhatt again opted for a minimal makeup look with loose hair. She wore a shimmery sleeveless dress. Kapoor, on the other hand, rocked his white shirt, blue tie, jacket and pant outfit. 

As Karisma Kapoor shared the images, she wrote, "Big Love for Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor. #aboutlastnight #merebhaikishaadihai (my brother's wedding).”

Earlier Karisma and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also took to her Instagram stories to share pictures with the party guests. She also posted a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor, writing “Purple”.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor Instagram/ @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

Neetu Kapoor also shared pictures with Karan Johar, Riddhima, Karishma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Nitasha. She wrote on a selfie with Johar, "@karanjohar you are toooo much fun.” Bhatt’s best friend and actor Akansha Ranjan posted a monochrome picture of the duo white hugging each other and wrote, “Fin”. 

Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor
Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor Instagram/ @neetu54
Akansha Ranjan, Alia Bhatt
Akansha Ranjan, Alia Bhatt Instagram/ @akansharanjankapoor

The party was attended by director Ayan Mukherji, Sweta Bachchan, Shakun Batra, Rohit Dhawan and his wife Janhvi, Luv Rajan and his wife Alisha, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Juno Chopra and more. 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14. Following the wedding, Alia Bhatt posted the images of the dreamy wedding. She then also shared some beautiful mehendi pictures on her Instagram.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Alia-Ranbir Marriage Wedding Events Neetu Singh Karishma Kapoor Ayan Mukerji Akansha Ranjan Art And Entertainment Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

All You Need To Know About Ankiti Bose, Suspended CEO of Zilingo

All You Need To Know About Ankiti Bose, Suspended CEO of Zilingo