The newlywed couple of Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a wedding party on April 16. Actress Karisma Kapoor shared images with the couple of her Instagram, as the trio posed and smiled for the picture.

The pictures shows Bhatt with her hand around Kapoor’s shoulder with a glass in her other hand. For the party, Bhatt again opted for a minimal makeup look with loose hair. She wore a shimmery sleeveless dress. Kapoor, on the other hand, rocked his white shirt, blue tie, jacket and pant outfit.

As Karisma Kapoor shared the images, she wrote, "Big Love for Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor. #aboutlastnight #merebhaikishaadihai (my brother's wedding).”

Earlier Karisma and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also took to her Instagram stories to share pictures with the party guests. She also posted a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor, writing “Purple”.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor Instagram/ @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

Neetu Kapoor also shared pictures with Karan Johar, Riddhima, Karishma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Nitasha. She wrote on a selfie with Johar, "@karanjohar you are toooo much fun.” Bhatt’s best friend and actor Akansha Ranjan posted a monochrome picture of the duo white hugging each other and wrote, “Fin”.

Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor Instagram/ @neetu54

Akansha Ranjan, Alia Bhatt Instagram/ @akansharanjankapoor

The party was attended by director Ayan Mukherji, Sweta Bachchan, Shakun Batra, Rohit Dhawan and his wife Janhvi, Luv Rajan and his wife Alisha, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Juno Chopra and more.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14. Following the wedding, Alia Bhatt posted the images of the dreamy wedding. She then also shared some beautiful mehendi pictures on her Instagram.