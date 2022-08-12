Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha To Finally Tie The Knot; Check Out All The Details About Their Wedding Ceremonies

After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their plans, actors Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot. While there have been several reports about their wedding plans and ceremonies, it is now being said that the two will wrap up their shooting schedule for films, starting September 25 till the first week of October.

“Both Ali and Richa will wrap up all pending shoots till September 25 and their respective teams also have been told to ensure they don’t take any more work commitments post that,” Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

Not just that, the news portal also cited that the couple will be hosting five key wedding functions, and they will host three wedding receptions. “There’s a sangeet, a wedding ceremony with traditional rituals, which would be more of an intimate family affair, and three receptions — one smaller intimate one with the family in Mumbai, one bigger party for all industry friends and one in Delhi, as Richa’s extended family is there,” the news portal further mentioned.

Unlike many celebs who have preferred destination weddings, Richa and Ali are hosting all their main functions in Mumbai only, and one in Delhi.

For the sangeet, there would be some special performances. “They will do different and quirky things, not what you typically see at Bollywood celebrity sangeet functions. That's who Richa and Ali are,” the report added.

Meanwhile, Richa had earlier confirmed that the wedding is happening. She had informed a news website, “I think shaadi shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited about getting married but we are just worried about COVID and want to be responsible.”

The two have been dating each other for many years now, and they met in 2012 after starring in ‘Fukrey’.