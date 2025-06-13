The festival, on its official Instagram page wrote, "A new name for #Locarno78! Our honorary leopard – the Pardo d’Onore, presented by Manor – will be given to the internationally recognized and celebrated American filmmaker #AlexanderPayne on August 15, 2025."



"The distinctive voice behind a slate of dryly funny modern classics, this writer-director has secured his place on the short list of filmmakers whose work can be said to define American cinema in the 21ˢᵗ century," it stated.



The post further stated, "His films have collectively won three Academy Awards, three BAFTAs, and eight Golden Globes in various categories, including for their memorable performances, and exemplify the pleasures of mid-budget filmmaking for grown-ups – a besieged artform ever in need of defense."