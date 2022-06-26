Akshay Oberoi's Next Is A Social Satire 'Ek Kori Prem Katha'

Actor Akshay Oberoi will be headlining a social satire titled 'Ek Kori Prem Katha'. He will be seen sharing the screen with veteran stars Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon. The film also stars Khanak Budhiraja.



Talking about the upcoming film, Oberoi says, "I'm happy and excited about 'Ek Kori Prem Katha'. It's a film that satirises a socially relevant issue. Social satire is an intriguing genre because the storytelling depends on metaphors, irony, humour and ridicule."



"The highlight for me is that this film isn't preachy and it's packed with a dose of entertainment," he added.



Produced by Rahul and Jugal Sughand, the upcoming film has Shree Narayan Singh (of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' fame) on board in the capacity of Creative Producer.



With the Oberoi-starrer, the producers are reviving their banner and making a comeback to films. Their father, the late producer-distributor, Jhamu Sughand has backed films such as 'Bombay', 'Rangeela', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Lagaan'.



Oberoi will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt's 'Judaa Hoke Bhi', 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh, and 'Varchasva' with Ravi Kishan and Tridha Choudhary.

