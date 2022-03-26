Akshay Kumar Jokes About ‘The Kashmir Files’ Ruining ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Collections

Actor Akshay Kumar is not one to play spoilt sport! While his film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ got a lukewarm response at the box office, compared to the super hit ‘The Kashmir Files’, the actor has decided to take it in his stride.

Praising ‘The Kashmir Files’ the actor spoke about how the film has gone a long way in making people aware of the plight of the Kashmiri pandits during 1990 and appreciated the film for bringing these atrocities to the forefront. The video was shared by ‘The Kashmir Files’ filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, on Twitter.

In the video, the actor says, “The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It’s a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film)." Kumar had even congratulated Anupam Kher, who plays the lead in the film, about its success. “Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe (sic)," Akshay had tweeted.

‘The Kashmir Files’ filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted to this gesture of Kumar and even thanked him for the same. “Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles (sic),” he wrote.

‘The Kashmir Files’ has been enjoying a dream run at the box office and has already made a business of over Rs 200 crores. The movie also features Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Puneet Issar and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. While it is still running in theatres, the film will be available on OTT platform Zee 5 from the third week of April.

Besides Kumar, actor Aamir Khan also recently spoke about how every Indian needs to watch this film. He was speaking at a promotional event for another film and said that ‘The Kashmir Files’ has touched people’s emotions.

