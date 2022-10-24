Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Akhil Akkineni's Pan-India Film 'Agent' Slotted For Sankranti 2023 Release

Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni and filmmaker Surender Reddy's highly anticipated pan-India project 'Agent' is being slotted for release early next year.

‘Agent’
‘Agent’ IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 3:20 pm

Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni and filmmaker Surender Reddy's highly anticipated pan-India project 'Agent' is being slotted for release early next year. 

The makers came up with an update about the film's release date, saying that 'Agent' will hit the screens on Sankranti 2023. The exact release date will be announced soon.

Actor Nagarjuna's younger son, Akhil is playing an action-packed role of a spy and his physical makeover is amazing. He looks slick and modish in the suit in the release date poster. Sporting long hair, Akhil is seen holding an umbrella in the poster.

Sakshi Vaidya plays Akhil's love interest, and Mammotty will be seen in a vital role. Rasool Ellore and Hip Hop Tamizha are taking care of camera and music departments respectively.

The story for the movie was provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film which will have a pan India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Agent Upcoming Movie Akhil Akkineni Surender Reddy Pan India Film Agent Upcoming Release Hyderabad

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nurse Tied, Gangraped, Filmed Inside Her Workplace In Chhattisgarh; Minor Among 3 Arrested

Nurse Tied, Gangraped, Filmed Inside Her Workplace In Chhattisgarh; Minor Among 3 Arrested

Chhattisgarh Sees Nine Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 271

Chhattisgarh Sees Nine Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 271