When 'Valimai' Star Ajith Kumar Made A Promise To Sridevi

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor released his second film with actor Ajith Kumar, 'Valimai' on late wife, legendary actress Sridevi's death anniversary.

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:56 pm

Producer Boney Kapoor  finally made a big splash in the Tamil film industry with the release of his new venture, ‘Valimai’. Following the success of ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’, Kapoor's second Tamil film with actor Ajith Kumar, ‘Valimai’, was released on Thursday (February 24), which also marks the death anniversary of Kapoor’s life, legendary actress Sridevi. The buzz around the film, directed by H Vinoth, continous to trend on social media. 

Kumar had promised the late actress that he would do a film with Kapoor, somethig which the producer had revealed a few years back on social media.

Kapoor took to Twitter shortly after the release of ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ in 2019 to express his joy at having been able to fulfil Sridevi's wish. He sent out a tweet which read, "I am truly blessed 9 am IST today Premiere Show of 'Nerkonda Paarvai' will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor's dream. It couldn't have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar, the entire cast and technicians. I shall always cherish this."

In a throwback interview with The Hindu, the filmmaker also discussed what drew him to work with filmmaker H Vinoth, who was still relatively new to the industry at the time. He explained by telling a story about it.

“It was Ajith who sent Vinoth to my Mumbai residence to narrate some film ideas a few years back. I remember my wife (the late actor Sridevi) conversing with him in Tamil, and being impressed with his storylines. His vision was clear, and ours has been a happy journey. In fact, my next film will also be with Ajith and Vinoth,” Kapoor added.

Sridevi's wish list included supporting a Tamil film starring Kumar, which her husband has already accomplished. Kumar was also asked to be a part of actor Amitabh Bachchan's ‘Pink’ Tamil remake by the late legendary actress, and Kapoor made sure to grant her wish.

The legendary actress died on February 24 in 2018 in a hotel in Dubai. Many actors from the film fraternity paid their tributes to the actress on her fourth death anniversary.

