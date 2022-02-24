Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Ajith Kumar's Fan Attacked With Petrol Bomb Outside Theatre In Coimbatore

Naveen Kumar who was injured in the incident was putting up a flex board of the star outside the cinema hall.

Actor Ajith Kumar Google

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 11:53 pm

A motorcycle-borne gang hurled a petrol bomb at a crowd gathered outside a cinema hall screening actor Ajith Kumar's film 'Valimai' early on Thursday (February 24), injuring one person. The injured person has been identified as Naveen Kumar.

Naveen Kumar was erecting a flex board of the star in front of the theatre complex in Gandhipuram area of Coimbatore at around 4.30 a.m. when the duo arrived on a motorcycle and threw the petrol bomb at him before fleeing, police said.

The local police reported that Naveen Kumar was minorly injured in the explosion, which caused tense moments in the area. The crime may have been motivated by a feud between fans of the actor over the erecting of banners.

Following the incident, security has been beefed up in front of other theatres in the city. The police further stated that an investigation is currently underway.

'Valimai', directed by H Vinoth and starring Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Janhvi Kapoor, was released on Thursday (February 24) in theatres worldwide.

Actor Ajith Kumar plays a daring police officer in the upcoming film, which has a lot more to offer than Ajith Kumar's action-packed stunts. Actors Huma Qureshi, Katrikey Gummakonda, and Selva star in the film, which is directed by filmmaker H Vinoth. Film producer Boney Kapoor is financing the Tamil film, which features Yuvan Shankar Raja's music score.

With Inputs from PTI

