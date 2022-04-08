Ajay Devgn Says He Likes To Break Norms

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn says whether it's acting or direction, he is a "rule-breaker" as he believes it is good to strive for something new in his cinema.

In 'Runway 34', Devgn also stars as a prodigy pilot, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.

The actor said his character, Captain Vikrant Khanna, is a confident man, and similar to his own persona.

“I loved the character, he is not completely white or dark, he is a little greyish... He likes to break the rules but would not do anything wrong that will harm anybody.

"I like to break the norms. Like even in my films, I am breaking some rules be it the storytelling or technology whether they work or not. It is good to try something new, and offer something different to people. I always do what I like, I don’t think which genre or space or trend it is," Devgn said.

There are reports that 'Runway 34' is inspired by the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight incident and how the aircraft avoided a disaster after facing difficulties due to poor visibility.

Asked about it, the actor maintained, "It is based on a true incident but there are some things that we have dramatised.”

Direction has always been Devgn's first love as he developed interest in camera and direction after watching his father Veeru Devgn, a popular action director in Hindi cinema. But he instead made foray into films with a leading role in 'Phool Aur Kaante'.

The 1991 movie, also featuring Madhoo, became a huge hit and is remembered for his 180-degree split while balancing on two moving motorcycles. It changed the course of Devgn's career.

Before his debut film, the 53-year-old actor started as an assistant director and would often help his father in the editing process. When not assisting, he would make video films.

"Suddenly I became an actor. I was actually experienced in being behind the camera. CGI wasn’t there at that time, it was all about camera tricks. My dad was really good at it. The technology and the technique fascinated me," the actor recalled.

Devgn said he assisted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on several ad films and even on 1995 film 'Dushmani' to some extent.

"By the time it was being made, I became an actor. Then after 20 releases, he was still shooting for ‘Dushmani’," he said.

