Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Ajay Devgn Posts Video Seeking Blessings From Ganpati On Ganesh Chaturthi

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn celebrated the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with a throwback post on his social media. The 'Singham' actor took to his Instagram and shared an old video of himself from a Ganpati pandal.

Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn Instagram/@ajaydevgn

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 10:19 pm

In the video, Ajay can be seen performing the aarti and seeking blessings from lord Ganesha. Ajay's wife Kajol, too, shared a picture of lord Ganesha in the story section of her Instagram. She wrote on the picture: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

On the work front, Ajay has a string of films in the pipeline. He will next be seen in 'Thank God' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2022. He will follow it up with the release of 'Drishyam 2', an official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. Another film of his, 'Maidaan' has completed; however, the makers are still mulling over the film's release date.

