Ajay Devgn Ends Silence On Upcoming Box-Office Clash Between 'Maidaan', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Ajay spoke with the media on the occasion of the trailer launch of 'Maidaan' at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

The actor was asked to speak on the clash between two films, he responded in a heartbeat as he said, "I was waiting for this question. See, first of all, I won't call it a clash. I would never want 2 films to release together for obvious reasons of both films suffering in terms of collections but, there are certain situations wherein you don't have a choice but to release your film with another film. Such things are sometimes not under our control."