Ajay Devgn Called Up Salman Khan When He Realised 'Runway 34' Would Be An Eid Release

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn said that the first thing he did when he realised that ‘Runway 34’ will release on Eid was to call actor Salman Khan. Khan is known for his big releases on the occasion of Eid. In fact, all his previous releases including ‘Sultan’, ‘Radhe’, ‘Bharat’ and ‘Tubelight’ were released on Eid, as per the Hindustan Times.

‘Runway 34’ stars Devgn along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani and Devgn is also the director and producer of the film. It is scheduled to release on April 29 and Eid is likely to be on May 2 or May 3.

Devgn told Pinkvilla, "My intention was not exactly an Eid release. We wanted to come on this date and it coincided with Eid. I was happy about it. When I announced the film, I didn't realise that Eid is falling in the same week. The first thing I did is I called up Salman Khan.”

He then went on to talk about what Khan replied, said, 'I have announced this date and it is Eid. Are you okay?' He was very sweet to tell me, 'Don't worry, I won't come that week. I'll come next year on Eid'," Ajay revealed. Speaking about festival releases, Ajay added, "Festivals help because there are holidays. People in festivals want to go out, have a nice time and enjoy themselves. After Ramzan, Eid comes and they celebrate. Cinema is all connected with celebrations.”

Just last month, Khan shared the teaser of ‘Runway 34’ on his Instagram and said that since he is not having any release he asked Devgn to do it, in a joking manner.

Devgn has also announced Hindi remake of Tamil film ‘Kaithi’ titled as ‘Bholaa’ starring Tabu.