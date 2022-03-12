The makers have released new motion posters of the upcoming film 'Runway 34'. Starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The first motion poster featured an intense Bachchan and came with his voice-over wherein he was apparently questioning Devgn for putting the security of the passengers of his flight at risk. The other motion poster had a voice-over by Devgn who was trying to present his side of the story from a fateful incident

According to reports, the film is based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility. Going by the posters and the first look, Ajay and Rakul Preet seem to be playing pilots in the film. 'Runway 34' is helmed by Devgn and also features Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakansha Singh, Carry Minati in key roles.

Devgan is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of 'Runway 34' on March 21 at a grand event in Mumbai. The film is all set to be released during the time of Eid this year, on April 29.