Ahsaas Channa: 'Social Media Profiles Are Actors' Biodata For Directors, Casting Directors

Ahsaas, who is gearing up for the release of 'Kota Factory' season 3, starring Jitendra Kumar, opened up about social media validation, and the industry trends that she likes and dislikes. The 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' actress told IANS: "For me, in today’s time, social media validation is important. I’m really glad and lucky that my followers love everything I do on social media because I try to be as real and honest as possible, and if they still follow me for that, I’m extremely happy."