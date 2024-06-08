Art & Entertainment

Ahsaas Channa: 'Social Media Profiles Are Actors' Biodata For Directors, Casting Directors

Actress Ahsaas Channa, who has a huge fanbase on Instagram, believes that in today's time, social media validation is important for her, sharing how the social media profile has become a biodata for actors, directors, and casting directors.

Ahsaas Channa
Ahsaas Channa Photo: Instagram
Ahsaas, who is gearing up for the release of 'Kota Factory' season 3, starring Jitendra Kumar, opened up about social media validation, and the industry trends that she likes and dislikes. The 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' actress told IANS: "For me, in today’s time, social media validation is important. I’m really glad and lucky that my followers love everything I do on social media because I try to be as real and honest as possible, and if they still follow me for that, I’m extremely happy."

"Also, social media profiles have become biodata for every actor. Every director and casting director checks your Instagram profile to understand how you look and present yourself. Social media is a huge part of my life, and I’m proud of it," shared Ahsaas, who has 3.6 million followers on Instagram. Regarding industry trends she likes or dislikes, Ahsaas said: "I am too young to have strong opinions about disliking any trend in the industry. I guess it’s called a cliche for a reason."

"I also believe that there is no such thing as right and wrong. Cinema is art, and art cannot be defined as right or wrong. What might be cringe to one might be art to another. There might be trends in the industry that I might not resonate with, but I try to keep an open mind," concluded Ahsaas.

Meanwhile, 'Kota Factory' season 3 is a black-and-white series directed by Pratish Mehta, produced by TVF Productions, and helmed by Raghav Subbu. The show also stars Tillotama Shome, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The show will stream from June 20 on Netflix.

