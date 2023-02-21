Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Ahan Shetty Graces A Children's Welfare Initiative – View Pics

Ahan Shetty Graces A Children’s Welfare Initiative – View Pics

Ahan Shetty, who has been very active when it comes to social initiatives, got felicitated at a children’s welfare initiative that he attended over the weekend.

Ahan Shetty At A Children's Welfare Initiative
Ahan Shetty At A Children's Welfare Initiative Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 2:29 pm

Ahan Shetty has been slowly and steadily climbing the ladder of success. His debut film, ‘Tadap’, went on to do great business not just at the box-office, but even when it was released on OTT. The actor was recently invited to a Children’s Welfare Initiative, and the pics from the event are going viral all over social media.

Ahan Shetty was also felicitated on stage by the members of the welfare initiative. Check out the pics right here:

Ahan Shetty At A Children's Welfare Initiative
Ahan Shetty At A Children's Welfare Initiative Instagram
Ahan Shetty At A Children's Welfare Initiative
Ahan Shetty At A Children's Welfare Initiative Instagram
Ahan Shetty At A Children's Welfare Initiative
Ahan Shetty At A Children's Welfare Initiative Instagram

The event was also graced by Arjun Rampal. Ahan Shetty was seen chatting with Arjun Rampal while the two actors were seated in the auditorium. Have a look:

Arjun Rampal And Ahan Shetty
Arjun Rampal And Ahan Shetty Instagram
Arjun Rampal And Ahan Shetty
Arjun Rampal And Ahan Shetty Instagram

The Children’s Welfare Initiative was called the 20th Children’s Festival Of Chinnara Bimba. The children are learning different art forms to lead a proper healthy and successful life.

Talking about the initiative, he says, “It was indeed a great opportunity to be present at the 20th childrens festival of Chinnara Bimba. Around 600 students of Chinnara Bimba are learning Kannada Language and their cultural heritage. It was lovely to see all these kids project their talent and perform on folk dances, vocational skills and many more. it was an absolute pleasure and an honour for me to be a part of such an initiative.”

Ahan Shetty At A Children's Welfare Initiative
Ahan Shetty At A Children's Welfare Initiative Instagram

Ahan Shetty’s appeal among the youth is undeniable, and it was lovely to see him being a part of such a great Child Welfare Initiative.

