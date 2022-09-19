Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

After viral meme, Ranbir Kapoor reveals why Alia Bhatt’s Isha keeps taking Shiva's name in ‘Brahmastra’

‘Brahmastra’ has taken the domestic and worldwide box-office by storm, but it has already triggered a variety of memes and videos on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra Bollywood Hungama

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 2:31 pm

Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, hit the theatres on September 9. The film is raking in moolah at the box office and having a stellar run at theatres. Albeit, amid its wonderful performance, the film has also triggered an array of memes and videos.

Recently, one mimicry artist imitated Alia Bhatt's character Isha and how she keeps taking Shiva's name throughout the film. In fact, Alia too has confessed how she finds the reel by the artist funny. She told NDTV, "That's one of my favourites. There is this one girl who imitates me, Chandni, she imitates me really well. She made an Alia Bramastra meme where she is talking about my voice and she is outstanding."

Check it out here:

And now Ranbir has revealed why Alia’s Isha keeps on taking Shiva's name throughout ‘Brahmastra’. He told the news portal, "We want to tell the audience that Alia and I would always ask Ayan that 'yaar, her name is Isha, my name is Shiva, do we have to keep saying it?' But Ayan was very particular that when someone is in love, they have to enjoy saying the name of the person they love. And I think that makes sense."

He further clarified that both he and Alia are not like this in their real life and wonder if they have done something wrong, if either of them calls them by their name.

‘Brahmastra’ also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan.

Related stories

‘Brahmastra’ Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark In 10 Days

List Of Ranbir Kapoor's Top 5 Grossing Movies As 'Brahmastra' Takes 2nd Spot

Shah Rukh Khan Is All Smiles As He Poses With His 'Brahmastra' Stunt Double Hasit Savani

Tags

Art & Entertainment Brahmastra Brahmastra Teaser Brahmastra Song Brahmastra Trailer Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra Part One Shiva Brahmastra Release Ayan Mukerji Film Brahmastra Box Office Brahmastra Gross Numbers Brahmastra Net Collection Brahmastra Box Office Day 10 Shiva Isha Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukerji Alia Bhatt New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy