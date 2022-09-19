After viral meme, Ranbir Kapoor reveals why Alia Bhatt’s Isha keeps taking Shiva's name in ‘Brahmastra’

Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, hit the theatres on September 9. The film is raking in moolah at the box office and having a stellar run at theatres. Albeit, amid its wonderful performance, the film has also triggered an array of memes and videos.

Recently, one mimicry artist imitated Alia Bhatt's character Isha and how she keeps taking Shiva's name throughout the film. In fact, Alia too has confessed how she finds the reel by the artist funny. She told NDTV, "That's one of my favourites. There is this one girl who imitates me, Chandni, she imitates me really well. She made an Alia Bramastra meme where she is talking about my voice and she is outstanding."

Check it out here:

And now Ranbir has revealed why Alia’s Isha keeps on taking Shiva's name throughout ‘Brahmastra’. He told the news portal, "We want to tell the audience that Alia and I would always ask Ayan that 'yaar, her name is Isha, my name is Shiva, do we have to keep saying it?' But Ayan was very particular that when someone is in love, they have to enjoy saying the name of the person they love. And I think that makes sense."

He further clarified that both he and Alia are not like this in their real life and wonder if they have done something wrong, if either of them calls them by their name.

‘Brahmastra’ also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan.