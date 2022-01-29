Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
After Allu Arjun And Sukumar, South Has More Hit Actor-Director Reunions In The Offering

From Adivi Sesh and Sashi Kiran Tikka to Jr NTR and Koratala Siva, here is a list of actor-director duos who will be making a comeback to the cinema this year.

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 4:46 pm

Recently Telugu actor Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' made its way to the theatres, the audience was ecstatic to see their favourite star reunite with director Sukumar. The film resulted in being a major blockbuster across India.

'Pushpa' directed by Sukumar was Allu's third film with the director, the duo initially collaborated in the 2004 film 'Arya,' and then in its sequel which was released in 2009. The film was a box office hit, bringing Allu and Sukumar unprecedented acclaim.

Apart from Allu and Sukumar, other director-actor duos will be making a comeback on the big screen this year. From Adivi Sesh and Sashi Kiran Tikka to Jr NTR and Koratala Siva, here is a list of actor-director duos who will be making a comeback to the cinema this year.

Suriya and Sudha Kongara

Tamil actor Suriya who was last seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Jai Bhim' will be coming back to the big screen with director Sudha Kongara. Suriya and Sudha earlier collaborated on the film 'Soorarai Pottru' which was a massive success. Fans are excited about this collaboration and cannot wait to see their favorite star come back on the big screen.

Jr NTR and Koratala Siva

Jr NTR and Koratala Siva, the popular actor-director duo, are reuniting for a new film, tentatively named NTR 30. The film, also known as NTR Koratala Siva 2, is their second collaboration following 'Janatha Garage,' which pleased the actor's fans and performed well at the box office. Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will co-finance NTR 30 under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts.

Adivi Sesh and Sashi Kiran Tikka

The director-actor duo previously collaborated in the 2018 blockbuster 'Goodachari'. Now actor Adivi Sesh and director Sashi Kiran Tikka are back together for the biographical drama 'Major.' With both of these recognised names coming together for 'Major', fans have great hopes for the film which is based on 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Simbu and Gautham Menon

Gautham Menon will direct Tamil actor Silambarasan a.k.a. Simbu for the third time in 'Vendhu Thanindhathu.' The south actor-director pair has already produced popular films like 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa' and 'Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.' Simbu has undergone a body transformation for this next film.

Ravi Teja and Ramesh Varma

After collaborating on 2011's 'Veera,' actor Ravi Teja and filmmaker Ramesh Varma are back with 'Khiladi.' Ravi will portray a police officer in the film, which will be action-packed. While the actor has an unrivalled following of devoted fans, it would be intriguing to watch if 'Khiladi' can achieve what 'Veera' could not.

