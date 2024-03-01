‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ Teaser Review: Karan Johar Presents Sara Ali Khan’s Patriotic Film Of An Unsung Hero Of Indian Independence

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ has been creating ripples since a long time. Ever since the film began shooting people have been dying to watch the story of another unsung hero, which comes from another real-life incident from India’s freedom struggle. Sara Ali Khan plays the character of a 22-year-old Usha, who showed immense courage and bravery against the British Raj during the Quit India movement. The film is being presented by Karan Johar.
Karan Johar took to social media to share the teaser of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ and heaped praises on the story behind the Sara Ali Khan-starrer film. Check out the teaser right here:
You can see that Karan Johar isn’t just paying a tribute to the life of Usha, but he also pays a homage to other heroes who’ve been unsung and were brought to the fore by some of the films backed by his Dharma Productions. Films like ‘Raazi’ and ‘Shershaah’ were also lauded by the filmmaker.
For the unversed, the story on ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ takes you through the life of a young girl who hides away from the British and runs an underground radio station. This was done after the British banned all forms of communication so as to curb the uprising during the Quit India movement. The immense bravery that Usha displays by running that underground radio station and helping messages reach the leader and other necessary people is exemplary. However, her story remains untold and through Sara Ali Khan’s portrayal one hopes to learn a part of history that we had never heard or read about before.
Even though Sara Ali Khan hasn’t spoken in this teaser, it’s her subtle and understated look that leaves an impact. Her body language shows the amount of hard work she must have put in to perfecting the character. If the character has actually come out well or not, that we shall get to know when the trailer releases on March 4.
Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’Neil, and Anand Tiwari. It will also have a special appearance by Emraan Hashmi. ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ releases on March 21 on Amazon Prime Video.