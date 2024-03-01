‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ Teaser Review: Karan Johar Presents Sara Ali Khan’s Patriotic Film Of An Unsung Hero Of Indian Independence

For the unversed, the story on ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ takes you through the life of a young girl who hides away from the British and runs an underground radio station. This was done after the British banned all forms of communication so as to curb the uprising during the Quit India movement. The immense bravery that Usha displays by running that underground radio station and helping messages reach the leader and other necessary people is exemplary. However, her story remains untold and through Sara Ali Khan’s portrayal one hopes to learn a part of history that we had never heard or read about before.