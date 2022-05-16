Monday, May 16, 2022
Adivi Sesh Celebrates The Trailer Of 'Major' With 10,000 VJIT Students

Adivi Sesh, the actor starring in 'Major,' earned a positive response from 10,000 students at VJIT in Hyderabad after spending time with them and showcasing the trailer of his upcoming movie 'Major'.

Adivi Sesh Instagram

Updated: 16 May 2022 1:02 pm

The trailer for one of the most anticipated films, ‘Major’, was released on May 9 in Hyderabad, in the presence of producer and actor Mahesh Babu, alongside actors Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, and director Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Adivi, who plays the main character in the film, spent time with VJIT students in Hyderabad to celebrate the appreciation the trailer has received from all around the world. He received a positive response from 10,000 students of VJIT after spending time with them and showing them the trailer of his upcoming movie, 'Major.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The trailer follows Indian Army officer, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's heroic journey from infancy to the devastating 26/11 Mumbai attacks when he gave the ultimate sacrifice for the nation at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. His actions resulted in the lives of over 100 hotel guests being saved.

The trailer has already received 35 million views across several platforms.

Beyond the heartbreaking demise of the national hero in the Mumbai attacks, the trailer gives a deeper glimpse into his connections with family and, most importantly, the nation.

Previously, the filmmakers and actors met with reporters in Mumbai and Delhi for special trailer premieres.

‘Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and stars actors Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma. It will be released on June 3rd, 2022 in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

