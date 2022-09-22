'Adipurush' Actor Kriti Sanon: I Am A Complete Desi At Heart With A Modern Mind

Actor Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for the big release of her multi-lingual period saga ‘Adipurush’ in which she plays the iconic character of goddess Sita, is just like her character in the real life. In an interview with Outlook, she talks about her fascination with everything desi.

“I am a complete Desi at heart kind of a girl with a modern mind. I love my Ghar ka khana, desi Indian food/clothes/festivals that we celebrate and I love the fact that we have so many cultures in our country. My favourite outfit is a saree and I don’t think one can get more desi than that,” she says.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan in the role of Lankesh.

The Delhi girl, who made her film debut with ‘1: Nenokkadine’ marked her Bollywood foray with ‘Heropanti’ opposite Tiger Shroff. She later went on doing Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer ‘Dilwale’ in 2015 and ‘Raabta’ opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, it was her desi yet the quirky image in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ that got her on the list of bankable actors. In 2019, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Housefull 4’ and ‘Panipat’ saw Kriti Sanon take on all kinds of different characters.

Performing glamorous to de-glam roles comes naturally to this diva as she believes that fashion is a way of expression. “I like to explore different facets of my personality through different outfits. I think people need to understand fashion trends are there for them to find their true style and not wear stuff for the sake of fitting in. Whatever I wear I make sure to keep it in sync with my energy and personality,” she says.

However, there is one fashion trend that she doesn’t like. “I am not a fan of animal print and that's something me and my stylist always debating about as my stylist likes it and I doesn't,” says the 32-year-old, who has recently been roped in as the face of Rangriti.

The actor also has a soft corner for ethnic wear. “There is no way ethnic wear is only for festive times. With new designs in Indian fashion, ethnic wear has become so versatile, everyone wants to wear it. Suits and palazzos are perfect for office wear during summers and look classy with blazers,” says the actor and adds that “It can get its due and will have a global outreach with time and a little more encouragement from us.”

Talking about her film projects, the actor says that she has said yes to three more films apart from promoting’Bhediya’, ‘Adipurush’, ‘Shehzada’ and ‘Ganoath’ very soon.