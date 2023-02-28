Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Adele Is Engaged To Beau Rich Paul, Shows Off Diamond Ring In Recent Show

Adele Is Engaged To Beau Rich Paul, Shows Off Diamond Ring In Recent Show

Singer Adele is engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul. The 'Hello' hit-maker, 34, and her sports agent beau, 41, are said to be planning a summer wedding this year after Rich popped the question.

Adele and Rich Paul
Adele and Rich Paul People.com

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 3:19 pm

Their engagement comes two years after the pair first went public with their relationship, reports Mirror.co.uk. Adele was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger at her latest Las Vegas show over the weekend, which has further spurred speculation.

Adele has been wearing the dazzling diamond since for over a year now, after she debuted the ring at the BRIT Awards in 2022, but with fresh claims that the singer is planning a wedding this summer, it looks as though Adele could be walking down the aisle soon.

As per Mirror.co.uk, her engagement was revealed by online gossip site Deux Moi, who said that the claims had come from a 'very reliable source' close to Adele. Adele and her beau Rich were last seen at the Superbowl earlier this month. Last May, Adele confirmed that she and Rich have moved in together.

At the time, the songstress shared a picture on Instagram to her 49.9m followers of herself and Rich standing outside a huge white and columned home, holding keys in their hands.

