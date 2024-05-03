Art & Entertainment

Adarsh Gourav Gets Attention From Filmmakers Seeking To Use His Singing Talents

BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav reveals that filmmakers have noticed his vocal prowess and want him to do playback singing for their upcoming films.

Advertisement

Instagram
Adarsh Gourav Photo: Instagram
info_icon

BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav reveals that filmmakers have noticed his vocal prowess and want him to do playback singing for their upcoming films.

"Music is what definitely gives me that creative outlet apart from being on screen to express myself. I have been grateful and active in creating new music, and that has been something that has garnered attention," Adarsh said.

"Thankfully, people have been appreciating it, and that makes me truly happy. The music has also caught the attention of my peers and filmmakers, and they have expressed their desire to possibly collaborate with me for my music," he added.

Advertisement

The actor expressed his eagerness to explore this avenue and create music, possibly for movies as well.

Most recently, Adarsh collaborated with music composer Oaff for the track ‘Bechaini’.

Reflecting on his newfound success in the music industry, Adarsh said: "Music has always been a deeply ingrained passion of mine… I am excited to continue pushing boundaries and creating meaningful music."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Lok Sabha Election Live: Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination From Raebareli; BJP Says ‘Rahul Baba Surrenders Amethi’
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates