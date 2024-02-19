Adaa Khan Decodes Deepika Padukone's Fashion Mantra; 'Exudes Confidence In Whatever She Wears'

Actress Adaa Khan, known for her work in 'Naagin' shared that she loves the way Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone dresses up, adding that she oozes confidence no matter what she wears.

Decoding her fashion mantra, Adaa said: "I see fashion as a means of expressing myself. It's a subtle way of expressing my personality, creativity, and mood. It should be appropriate for the situation, allow me to try new things, and enable me to pull them off without feeling uncomfortable."