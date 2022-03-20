Actresses Who Are Also Successful Entrepreneurs

Gone are the times when Bollywood was ruled by heroes only. Actors were given things to fly whereas actresses only had a limited time for their journey before they retired. Today with the abundance of talented actresses that are there in the industry, it comes as no surprise that they can wear more than one cap. Some of the A-listers today are extremely successful entrepreneurs too.

Among the actresses of the current lot, Anushka Sharma has been one of the most successful entrepreneurs. In 2013, Anushka Sharma launched her very own production company called Clean Slate Filmz. The actress is the co-founder with her brother Karnesh Ssingh and has been extensively involved in every stage of the process be it picking a script or overlooking the end product. In 2017, the actress launched her very own clothing brand Nush. The brand targets females who are looking for comfortable yet contemporary options in their wardrobes. However, reports currently suggest that Sharma is taking a back seat in the production house for the time being and would focus more on her acting career for some time now.

While Sharma has been a great entrepreneur herself, here's a list of other actresses who have donned upon the entrepreneurial hat and are winning the game big time:

Deepika Padukone

From having her website for her online closet where people can buy clothes from her collection to an online diary – it leaves little to the imagination that this diva can be a brilliant entrepreneur too. Deepika started her very own clothing label which is one of the top brands on Myntra. Her label All About You is a private fashion label that was launched by the diva. She also runs her foundation – Live, Love, Laugh to support and normalize mental health. Other than that Deepika has been an active investor in a plethora of start-up enterprises such as Epigamia – a yoghurt brand, Purplle- a beauty products brand to name a few. She also has a production house called Ka productions.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has become an equity partner in The Souled Store, a casual wear and pop-culture apparel brand, besides providing sweat equity to it. Being an ardent pop-culture lover, and a firm believer that originality and comfort are as important as fashion, she feels that she see the brand as a perfect fit to invest in. Ever since the news of her investing in the firm came out a few days back, it has been trending high on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor

Apart from being a lucky mascot at the box office and one of the leading female stars of her generation, Shraddha Kapoor is fast emerging as a savvy businesswoman. The young star has quite the business acumen and has equity in 4 big brands across various categories. Shraddha has currently invested in the beauty and cosmetics brand, MyGlamm, with innovation for ease being at the heart of their products, the luxury furnishing brand BellaCasa, Shunya which brings the age-old goodness of Ayurveda into modern-day life via their FMCG products and the cruelty-free healthcare brand Power Gummies.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

It seems like this global superstar is soon going to run out of feathers to add to her glorious cap of success. Other than being a global superstar and also a singer, she has recently launched her hair care line called – Anomaly. Making it affordable for everyone, her haircare brand took off to a colourful start. She has had her production house – Purple Pebble Pictures for a long time now and has been a part of some beautiful stories.

Alia Bhatt

Be it her impeccable on-screen performances or her multiple talents as a singer, dancer, and so on- Alia is often called an overachiever and multi-talented. Very recently she became one of the youngest and top actresses in Bollywood to become an entrepreneur as she launched her conscious clothing line – Ed-a-Mamma. This sustainable clothing brand is said to have some sort of a stealth launch, way back in October on FirstCry – an e-commerce platform. This is Alia Bhatt’s first attempt at becoming an entrepreneur and making it a sustainable clothing brand for children seems extremely thoughtful.