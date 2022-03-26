The Oscars are near, sure, but currently the Oscar pre events are the attention point of everyone. Just recently, actress Priyanka Chopra co-hosted one of the events that was organised for South Asia excellence in the movies. However, the event was also attended by another Bollywood actress, Swara Bhasker.



Bhasker said while talking about the event, "It was an absolute great opportunity to be a part of the discussion and celebrate all the south Asian achievers who’ve been nominated at the Oscars this year. Stories are universal and it’s empowering for all south Asians to see their stories being represented in Hollywood. Oscars have always been the most prestigious, amongst all ceremonies and being a part of something that celebrates the power of cinema is a pleasure.”



She commended Priyanka Chopra’s work and added, "It was also a treat to see Priyanka and it's in fact, always a wonderful to see her. She’s such a trailblazer.. Also great meeting everyone else who has marked a place for themselves globally.”



Chopra co-hosted the event with comedian Kumail Nanjiani and actress Mindy Kaling in the presence of several others including Annual Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goyal and Shruti Ganguly.



Bhasker has a couple of films of her plate like the much awaited ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ and ‘Sheer Qorma’ and others.