Actress Bhagyashree's Daughter, Avantika Dassani, To Make Her Debut With 'Mithya'

Avantika Dassani, daughter of 'Maine Pyar Kiya' star Bhagyashree, will make her acting debut in Rohan Sippy's psychological thriller-drama series 'Mithya'. Dassani and Huma Qureshi star in a poster shared by the show's creators. Abhimanyu Dassani, Avantika's brother, made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota'.

The Dassani daughter has a serious expression on the poster, implying a dark premise for the psychological thriller-drama. The show promises to be a twisted tale with two female protagonists.

The actress expressed her excitement for her debut and discussed her first project, saying, “It has been an absolute thrill to take on a challenging character and intriguing story such as this, for my very first endeavour. I’m also immensely grateful to have worked with an incredibly talented and supportive cast and crew, that have warmly welcomed a newbie like me.”

She added, “Today OTT platforms are where audiences come looking for their most exciting experiences and good stories and I’m really glad to start my journey by being a part of this! I hope the audiences enjoy watching Mithya, as much as we have had making it.”

'Mithya', which also stars Huma Qureshi and Parambrata, is produced by Applause Entertainment and would stream on the OTT platform, Zee 5.

