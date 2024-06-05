Actress Akansha Kapoor's Mantra For World Environment Day: 'Small Steps Matter'

Stating that she has been an eco-sensitive person since she was a kid, Akansha said that she grew up loving animals, being awed by nature, and just wanting to take care of the planet. "I think caring for the environment isn’t an all-or-nothing game. Small steps matter, whether it is limiting water usage while taking a shower, turning the faucet off while brushing, using public transport, or eating vegetarian meals," she told IANS.