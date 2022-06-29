Actors Jayam Ravi, Vishal, Khushbu Sundar Condole Vidyasagar's Demise

Actors Jayam Ravi, Vishal, and Khushbu Sundar were among scores of people who condoled the demise of actress Meena's husband, Vidyasagar, which has left the film industry shocked and deeply saddened.

RIP my friend Sagar. You fought so bravely. My heart goes out to Meena and Nainika. Our prayers to overcome this loss. — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) June 29, 2022

Really disheartening to hear the news that Actress Meena’s husband is no more!

My heartfelt condolences to Meena.

May u stay strong and may his soul #Rest_In_Peace. — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) June 29, 2022

Waking up to a terrible news.Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family. #RIP 🙏😭 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 29, 2022

Scores of others too have been expressing their condolences to the family.

Vidyasagar, aged 48, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday night. Sources close to actress Meena said that Vidyasagar was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March this year and had to be treated for it. Prior to that, he was down with COVID-19 but had managed to recover from it. Vidyasagar's health deteriorated on Tuesday night and he passed away at around 7 pm. His funeral is to take place on Wednesday, June 29, at 2 p.m.

