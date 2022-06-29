Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Actors Jayam Ravi, Vishal, Khushbu Sundar Condole Vidyasagar's Demise

Actress Meena's husband, Vidyasagar's demise has left the film industry shocked.

Actors Jayam Ravi, Vishal, Khushbu Sundar Condole Vidyasagar's Demise
Jayam Ravi, Vishal, Khushbu Sundar Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 2:38 pm

Actors Jayam Ravi, Vishal, and Khushbu Sundar were among scores of people who condoled the demise of actress Meena's husband, Vidyasagar, which has left the film industry shocked and deeply saddened.

Taking to Twitter, Ravi said, 

Actor Vishal too expressed his condolences. He tweeted,

Actress Khushbu Sundar said she was heartbroken to learn of the news. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, 

Scores of others too have been expressing their condolences to the family.

Vidyasagar, aged 48, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday night. Sources close to actress Meena said that Vidyasagar was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March this year and had to be treated for it. Prior to that, he was down with COVID-19 but had managed to recover from it. Vidyasagar's health deteriorated on Tuesday night and he passed away at around 7 pm. His funeral is to take place on Wednesday, June 29, at 2 p.m.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Meena Tamil Actress Meena Meena Durairaj Vidysagar Meena's Husband Vidyasagar Celebrity Death Jayam Ravi Vishal Khushbu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

GST Council Clears Changes In Tax Rates Of Some Goods And Services On First Day Of Two-day Meeting

GST Council Clears Changes In Tax Rates Of Some Goods And Services On First Day Of Two-day Meeting

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday