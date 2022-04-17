Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Simbu To Lend His Voice For A Song In Ram Pothineni's Film 'The Warrior'

Tamil actor Simbu, instead of playing a role, will sing a song for 'The Warrior' that features actor Ram Pothineni. Reportedly, Simbu will lend his voice for the 'Bullet' song.

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 5:37 pm

Tamil actor Silambarasan TR who is also called as Simbu is not going to play a role in ‘The Warrior’ but he will instead, give his voice for one of the songs. According to Pinkvilla, the actor will lend his voice for the song called ‘Bullet’. 

‘The Warrior’ is an upcoming Telugu-Tamil movie directed by N Linguswamy. The filmmakers are promising that the ‘Bullet’ song will be a chartbuster. The combination of Simbu’s voice and actor Ram Pothineni’s steps is expected to create an impact. Simbu is often remembered by his Telugu songs even before his films got dubbed into Telugu and then became hit in the Telugu states as well. 

The project is backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivassa Silver Screens and Pavan Kumar is the presenter. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. 

Simbu has finished the shoot of his Tamil movie ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’. It is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and has Siddhi Idnani as the female lead. 

