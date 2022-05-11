Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Why Being A Successful Businessman Is Important To Him

Actor Saif Ali Khan has cemented his place in the film industry with multiple hits. While he enjoys a body of work of three decades in cinema, he expanded his ambition by launching his own clothing line three years back, which has built a stable name for itself. Many might think that being in the showbiz make Khan inclined towards the fashion industry naturally, the actor doesn't agree.

Khan, whose clothing line is called House of Pataudi, tells us, "I don’t think it’s (opening a clothing line) is an extension of being an actor. But you find yourself in certain situations in which you can do certain things like support a brand or an idea and half the job is done because you can give it a certain amount of publicity so there is a potential to do something apart from acting, if there is a good fit and if you’re lucky."

He adds, "We are a brand endorsing for other people all the time and it’s nice to do it for yourself for a change."

The actor, who will soon be seen in 'Adipurush' and 'Vikram Vedha' already has his schedule divided between shoots.

He says that being an actor supports his vision as a businessman as well.

"There are so many examples of people who can do so much. There are certain doors that open to you if you are a successful actor. There are many sides to the profession – there is social work, spreading awareness about sensible things and a business side to it as well. And with our country the way it is, it is only natural that people give us those opportunities. It’s also a good time I think.

House of Pataudi, recently won two awards. Khan won the AsiaOne Fastest Growing Leader Award and his clothing line won the Fastest Growing Brand Award.

So, what does being a succesful businessman mean to him?

"I think you spot an opening in the market and you go for it. Certain products and need to be challenged also and certain brands could be challenged. Being an entrepreneur you kind of just spot a nice idea and try to execute that. I’m simplifying it tremendously. You never know if it’s going to take off with the people, " he says.

The actor, goes on to add, "But usually it’s got to be something that’s organic and actually works and something you believe in rather than just endorsing a brand or do something on a surface level. I think there’s something deep about House of Pataudi that resonates with people – and I don’t know what it is. I just know that it’s something I believe in and people have made it work."